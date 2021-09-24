CCTV appeal after Doncaster robbery outside casino

Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Baxter Gate.

It is reported that on Friday 27 August, the victim was attacked by three men as he left the Admiral Casino at about 10.45pm.

The men stole cash and the victim's mobile, phone before fleeing on foot following the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise them?

If you think you might know who they are, or have any information that can help the investigation please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police using the following methods.