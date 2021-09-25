Doncaster property filled with Cannabis from loft to basement has been shut down by police

Doncaster police removed 93 Cannabis plants from the property after an electricity supply company noticed suspicious activity.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:29 am

The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) discovered the Cannabis on Friday, September 24.

They said: “93 Cannabis plants were recovered today from an address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

93 plants were removed by police.

"Central NPT and the electricity supply company executed a warrant after suspicious activity was noticed with the supply at the address.

"The plants were spread across the whole house from loft to basement.

"Nobody was home but with a bit of luck our crime scene investigators will forensically link the suspects to the set up.”

