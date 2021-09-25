Doncaster property filled with Cannabis from loft to basement has been shut down by police

The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) discovered the Cannabis on Friday, September 24.

They said: “93 Cannabis plants were recovered today from an address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

93 plants were removed by police.

"Central NPT and the electricity supply company executed a warrant after suspicious activity was noticed with the supply at the address.

"The plants were spread across the whole house from loft to basement.

"Nobody was home but with a bit of luck our crime scene investigators will forensically link the suspects to the set up.”