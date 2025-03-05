Vile Doncaster child sex offender jailed for "disturbing" crimes

A vile Doncaster child sex offender is behind bars after his “disturbing” crimes were revealed – including sending videos of a child as young as 11 months being abused.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Maidens, 46, of Brabbs Avenue, Doncaster, was subject to a search warrant at his home on 3 October 2024, after South Yorkshire Police received information that he had been involved in online child sexual offences.

Between 3 September 2024 and his arrest on 3 October 2024, Maidens had been communicating online with an adult profile and had discussed committing sexual offences against the 10-year-old child of the person behind that profile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maidens additionally sent a number of Category A – the most explicit form of indecent images of children - and Category B videos to the profile.

Vile child sex offender Lee Maidens is now behind bars.

These videos depicted abuse against victims as young as 11 months.

Scene photos taken during the warrant and further work by SYP’s Internet and Sexual Offences Team identified Maidens as the individual who had interacted with the online profile.

At interview he made no comment to all questions asked.

He was charged with distributing indecent images and videos of children, four of which were Category A, and three of which were Category B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was additionally charged with attempting to cause a child under the age of 13 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity, and arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence against a child.

Maidens pleaded guilty to first three charges on 4 October, before pleading guilty to the fourth charge on 8 January 2025.

Today (Wednesday 5 March), was jailed for six years with an extended license period of four years at Sheffield Crown Court.

In passing sentence, Her Honour Judge Harrison said: “You are, by any view, dangerous” and that Maidens’ offending only stopped when he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Harrison added: “You pose a serious risk and there is a serious risk of you causing significant harm.”

Investigating Officer Sam Musgrove, the officer in charge of the case, said: “ISOT officers quickly responded to intelligence that Maidens had committed online child sexual offences, and we took strong action.

“Although Maidens refused to comment during his police interview, our officers worked hard to gather sufficient evidence to bring charges against him for his vile offences.

“Individuals like Maidens may believe that they can get away with online criminality, but this sentence goes to show that we will act on intelligence to bring offenders to justice and protect children online.”

Lee Maidens was jailed for six years, with four years on license