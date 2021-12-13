Video: Thief taking wreaths from doors in Doncaster

A thief who tried to steal a Christmas wreath has been captured on video.

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:35 am

A resident who did not want to be named posted a cctv video which captured footage of the raider trying to detach wreath from her door in Sprotbrough.

She said: “This woman was pinching door wreaths on our street ( Fairfield Road) at 4.40 this morning.(Sunday December 12)

“She couldn't take mine, as it's secured by a tie wrap.

Woman captured on video trying to steal a wreath.

"Judging by the bags she's carrying, she had quite a haul.”

