Video: Thief taking wreaths from doors in Doncaster
A thief who tried to steal a Christmas wreath has been captured on video.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:35 am
A resident who did not want to be named posted a cctv video which captured footage of the raider trying to detach wreath from her door in Sprotbrough.
She said: “This woman was pinching door wreaths on our street ( Fairfield Road) at 4.40 this morning.(Sunday December 12)
“She couldn't take mine, as it's secured by a tie wrap.
"Judging by the bags she's carrying, she had quite a haul.”