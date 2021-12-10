Doncaster nurses become glamorous calendar girls to help a young lad with epilepsy

Thirteen nurses, nursing assistants and admin staff at the RDASH Tickhill Road site at Balby feature on the Twit Twoo calendar. Here they are keeping it under wraps. To see them in all their glamorous glory you will have to buy a calendar.

Inspired by the hit movie Calendar Girls, 13 nurses, nursing assistants and admin staff at the RDASH Tickhill Road site at Balby are displaying their feminine charms to feature on the 2022 Twit Twoo calendar.

Admin worker Julie Perkins explained: “One of the sisters Trudy Spencer has been trying to raise money for her grandson George who has severe epilepsy.

“I work in the office with her and she asked if I had any ideas as last year she had her head shaved and I just jokingly said what about a calendar girls calendar.

The money raised from the Twit Twoo calendar wil help pay for physiotherapy for five year old George Spencer, who has a severe form of epilepsy.

“I thought she’d say no but she said yes so we have all got roped into it!

“We’re not showing anything – it’s just leaving it to the imagination.

“Initially there will be 200 calendars printed at £10 per calendar to cover printing costs and raise money for little George to go towards the physio he needs.

“We’ve all done our own photos and sent them in and kept them a secret until the calendars are printed.

“A total of 13 are taking part as one of the months has two ladies on it.We have all tried to do something to do with the month. I’m April because my birthday is in April so I’ve got bunny ears and a pair of shoes.”

Funds raised from the calendars will go to help five-year-old George Spencer who has severe epilepsy.

George’s mum Sarah Spencer 37 said: “When he was five weeks old he was diagnosed with West Syndrome Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) which is a kind of seizure.

"Even though George is nearly five, developmentally he is still a five week old baby. Every day we have seizures to contend with and medication

“He is quite floppy due to medication, he doesn’t sit up or anything like that, so we were put in touch with a private physiotherapist.

"We’re hoping that when we get the calendars ready we can try and sell quite a few to keep the physio going because it does really help George and he’s like a totally different little boy, coupled with a few different medication changes the physio has made him so much stronger.

"We’ve got to keep going and try and give him the best chance of developing beyond everyone’s expectations. We want to raise awareness of George’s condition not just money for the physio.

“Someone at Trudy’s work came up with a Calendar Girls style calendars to Trudy and her colleagues got together and came up with a different theme for the month and went to loads of effort.

“They’ve gone st so much effort to set up the photos – they look fantastic. I’ve seen the stuff they’ve sent to the printers and they all look amazing.

“I think the calendar is an absolutely brilliant idea. They’ve just gone to so much effort and it’s amazing what they are willing to do for George.”