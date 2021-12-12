Community in Doncaster town devastated as their Christmas tree has been attacked by vandals

A large Christmas tree on Mexborough High Street has been the victim of a vandalism attack.

The group Mexborough First said: “I know the Christmas Tree and lights on the High Street weren’t to everyone’s liking, but we had a tree and lights.

"I say had because someone decided they didn’t want us to have lights any more and ripped them off the tree.

The lights on the tree have been ripped down.

"Christmas is all about children .

"Well thanks whoever you are, the children of Mexborough no longer have any Christmas lights.”

The crime has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.