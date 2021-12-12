Doncaster's oldest person hits 108th birthday today - watch this adorable video of her being serenaded on her special day
Minnie Liddle hit a massive milestone today (December 12) – and is thought to be one of the oldest people ever to have lived in Doncaster.
Staff at Stainforth’s Oldfield House care home marked Minnie’s big day with a special celebration.
Minnie says the secret of such a lengthy life span is cigarettes and alcohol!
She quit her cigarette habit at the age of 99 – but still enjoys a daily glass of brandy or Baileys and lived independently until she was 104 before moving into care.
She has amazingly seen four monarchs and 21 different Prime Ministers during her long life.
Minnie has two sons, seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.
Watch the video on this story to see Minnie be serenaded by staff at the care home.