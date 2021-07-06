Thousands raised in appeal after van driver dragged through streets by thief in horrific ordeal

Costel Tablan suffered horrific injuries as he hung on for dear life after thieves stole his parcel delivery van in the town on Sunday June 20.

The 42 year old dad of two from Mansfield had to have skin grafts on both his feet, suffered three broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and six dislocated rings in his spine after the robbery.

The van was burnt out, 130 parcels were stolen and Costel was left seriously injured in hospital now without a means to earn a living.

Costel Tablan is recovering in hospital after suffering horrific injuries when his van was stolen. He gave his heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated to the appeal for a new van.

His workmate David Richards, organised an online appeal to buy Costel a new van.

Costel’s plight touched the hearts of more than More than 400 people who have donated £7,691.

Dave said he was amazed by the response to the appeal and had increased the original target from £5,000 to £12,000.

He said: “Costel is overcome with joy and gratitude at the support and donations everyone has shown and made and cannot believe the kindness of each and every one who has donated. with all the support we can push to hopefully be able to get Costel an even newer van which would make his life while at work a lot easier. Thanks to everyone for all the contributions and support shown.

"This means a lot to Costel as he is still in hospital and can only walk a few steps with a Zimmer frame. Seeing all this support will be good for both his physical and mental health.”

Dave said he was in the process of approaching van companies to try and negotiate a deal for Costel.

in a message from his hospital bed Costel added: “I'm still in the hospital for recovery and I still can't go, but when I see that you are full of mercy and pity, I am filled with happiness and I would very much like to hug you. I hope to meet in this life or the next. Thank you with all my spirit."