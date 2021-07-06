Doncaster fire crew called out to deliberate bungalow fire

Three crews from Rotherham, Maltby and Edlington stations were called out to a fire at a bungalow under construction, at 7.30pm last night on Vale Avenue in Thrybergh

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:20 am

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and the crews left the scene at 8.35pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.35pm on Holly Bush Lane, Edenthorp, coming away at 8pm.

All the fires are believed to have been started deliberately

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 10.45pm on Dukes Crescent in Edlington. They left at 11.05pm.

