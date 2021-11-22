'Stop knife crime' banner at shrine for Doncaster teen at centre of murder probe

18-year-old Joevester Takyi-Sarpong died on November 1 after being stabbed in the legs in Catherine Street in Doncaster town centre.

Police have launched a murder investigation and two men have been arrested in connection with the death of the former Outwood Academy pupil, who lived in Wheatley.

Now powerful messages have been placed at the spot where he died near to the old Doncaster County Court building on Trafford Way, calling for and end to knife violence.

A banner calling for justice for Joe has been erected at the spot where he died.

One, showing a family photo of the teen, known as Joe reads: “Justice for Joevester Takyi-Sarpong – stop knife crime.”

Other placards attached to railings read: “Doncaster is a peaceful town,” “Let’s stop teenage murder” and “enough is enough.”

Floral tributes, cards and drink bottles have also been left at the scene.

A 38-year-old man and a 27 year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Joevester’s death.

Joe died on November 1 after the incident in Catherine Street.

Police are still keen to speak to anyone with information.

A spokesman said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Catherine Street, Trafford Way or Saint James Street on Sunday evening (31 October) or the early hours of Monday morning, 1 November, or any motorists who may have dash cam footage relating to these locations.”

Anyone with anyone information can call 101 quoting incident number 254 of 1 November 2021. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.