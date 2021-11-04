"I love you brother:" Touching tributes for Doncaster teen Joe Sarpong as murder probe continues

18-year-old Joevester Takyi-Sarpong was found with serious stab wounds to his leg in Catherine Street early on Monday morning.

A murder probe has been launched and a 38-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the death.

A number of touching tributes have been left at the scene including flowers as well as candles and bottles of drink.

Tributes have been paid to Joe Sarpong after he was stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre.

One said: “I love you brother. This doesn’t seem real. I was with you the other day speaking about life and our dreams – now you’re not here.

"I’m upset and hurt and cherish every moment we've had together.”

Another note attached to a bunch of flowers simply read: “Gonna miss you always.”

Joevester, known as Joe, was found my a member of the public on wasteland near to the disused Doncaster County Court building on Monday morning.

The crime scene, just yards from Doncaster's main police station in College Road, was sealed off for more than 24 hours as forensic officers gathered evidence.

Catherine Street, between the disused court building and the Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara Sikh temple, was sealed off while police also cordoned off part of Trafford Way.

The shrine to Joe, a former Outwood Academy student and who lived in Wheatley also includes bottles of Jamaican tonic wine Magnum and malt drink Supermalt.

Police said a post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday concluded he died as a result of stab wounds to his legs.

Floral tributes have been left for Joe Sarpong on Leger Way.

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could help.

DCI Emma Knight, leading the investigation, said: “This was an horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life.

“I would like to urge anyone who may know something to get in touch with us if they haven’t already.

Anyone with anyone information can call 101 quoting incident number of 254 of 1 November 2021 if you can help. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Bottles of drink have been left at the scene for Joe.