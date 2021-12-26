South Yorkshire man jailed for raping child more than 100 times

Between March 2020 and July 2021, Philip Nichols, 38 raped his victim up to five times per week. He told her that if she did not let him have sex with her, he would kill someone she loved.

DC Emma Blackburn, investigating, said: “This is a horrific case that has involved the sustained abuse of a young girl.

“Nichols would subject his victim to abhorrent, prolonged rapes. On every occasion he would photograph and video the abuse taking place. In interview, the victim estimated that she had been raped by Nichols over 100 times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Nichols

“Nobody should ever have to suffer the way this girl has suffered, and no length of sentence feels like justice.

"I can only hope the victim can take some comfort that Nichols will never be able to harm her again and I can only commend her bravery and strength that has led to this result.”

The abuse came to light after the girl confided in a family member in October 2021.

Nichols was arrested on October 7 and admitted his crimes in interview. He was subsequently charged the following day on October 8.

He pleaded guilty to the charges which include rape of a female under 16 (vaginal) on no fewer than 50 occasions and assault by penetration of a female under 16 on no fewer than 50 occasions.