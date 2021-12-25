Man shot in Doncaster village
An investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was shot in Doncaster yesterday (24 December).
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 11:29 am
At 4.16pm, the man was sat in a white Golf on Goodison Boulevard, Cantley when a dark blue Golf reportedly pulled up alongside it. One of the occupants of the blue Golf then discharged a firearm.
The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who has any information about the incident to get in touch through 101. The incident number to quote is 566 of 24 December.