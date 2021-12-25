Man shot in Doncaster village

Police cars respond to an incident.

At 4.16pm, the man was sat in a white Golf on Goodison Boulevard, Cantley when a dark blue Golf reportedly pulled up alongside it. One of the occupants of the blue Golf then discharged a firearm.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.