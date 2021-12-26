Police find man hiding in bin after crashing stolen van in Doncaster

A man who crashed a stolen van and fled from police was found hiding in a rubbish bin.

By Kev Rogers
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 8:08 am

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It might have been Xmas Day but not everyone was out and about doing good so they can be on the list for next years presents.

The Transit van had just been stolen over in Scunthorpe. It was sighted by Humberside Police colleagues and failed to stop, heading into Hatfield in Doncaster.

“We took over and after a short time the driver decided to try and ram it through some bollards, crashing into a lamppost and a parked car.

Stolen van seized by police.

“He gave it the legs but with assistance of our trusty dog handler and our eye in the sky, he was located hiding in a bin with some of the afternoons leftovers."

Police seized the van and the driver was arrested for theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

