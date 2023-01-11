Sick attack on Doncaster pensioner shot dead in Thailand says victim was 'bullet juggling'

Retired engineer Neil Roger was killed as he made his way home from a night out with friends in the country’s Pattaya district last Thursday night

The 70-year-old died at the scene after he was shot in the back by 32-year-old local property developer Apicha Boonsawat who has reportedly confessed to police over the murder.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a sick post poking fun at the murder has been shared on social media, saying Mr Roger was practising ‘the hobby of bullet juggling’ and that his 38-year-old partner is ‘now available.’

Doncaster pensioner Neil Roger was shot dead in Thailand.

The vile post was shared in a group called Alternative Thailand Media ATM on Facebook.

The post said: “Retired engineer Neil Roger, 70, a British pensioner living in Thailand, was bored, and decided to take up the hobby of bullet juggling.

“With a stage name, a.k.a. Jerry, the Juggalo or Juggler.

“Jerry tried to break the world record of driving in a road rage incident on a Honda Scoopy motorbike at 40 km/h all while juggling 4-9 mm rounds.

“The result has been that he was technically murdered by being shot four times in the back while riding his scooter down a dark road while fighting with a audience participation member in a truck over a road rage incident.

“His young and attractive 38 year old girlfriend would also like to say that she is now available.”

The disgusting post has been reported to Facebook, the Free Press understands.

A member of the public, who discovered the message while searching for news on the case said: “It’s absolutely disgsuting.

"Why would someone make a sick joke out of someone’s death? It’s absolutely appalling that there’s people out there who go around doing things like this. They are sick and depraved.”

Thitipan said: “Neil was the most lovely, peaceful man.