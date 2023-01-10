"I can't believe he's gone," says devastated partner of Doncaster pensioner shot dead in Thailand

Neil Roger was gunned down as he rode his scooter home from a night out with friends in the Pattaya district of the country last Thursday night.

The retired engineer lived in the country and was on his way home to partner Thitipan Kamlas when the attack – which is being treated by police as road rage – happened.

CCTV showed a car chasing after Neil’s moped and overtake it before the gunman got out and fired at him three times. He died at the scene despite attempts by paramedics to save him.

Neil Roger died after being gunned down in Thailand.

Poperty developer Apicha Boonsawat, 32, has reportedly confessed to the killing after handing himself in to police.

Thitipan said: “Neil was the most lovely, peaceful man. I can’t believe he’s gone.

