70-year-old Neil Roger, who lived in the country with his 38-year-old partner Thitipan Kamlas, died after being shot in the back as he made his way home on his scooter following a night out with friends on Thursday.

The retired engineer died at the scene at around 10.30pm as he rode through Pattaya.

Now police say a man has handed himself in over the killing after CCTV cameras captured a car following Neil and speeding ahead before stopping in front of him.

Neil Roger from Doncaster died after being shot in Thailand.

Police Colonel Surakij In-um, head of Huay Yai police, told The Sun that at 10am local time on Saturday, Apicha Boonsawat, 32, walked into his local police station to hand himself in.

The officer said: “The suspect told police that he drove his car crosscutting Mr Roger’s scooter around 2 km away from the crime scene.

“Mr Roger sounded his horn to him loudly and chased him for a while then the Briton hit his car with his fist.

“However, once the suspect saw him again some minutes later on the way back home he lost his mind, shooting the victim and running away.

"The suspect told police that now he feels guilty and wants to make a sincere apology to the family of Mr Roger.