70-year-old Neil Roger died last night after being gunned down by four bullets in the country’s Pattaya district.

Mr Roger was murdered after being shot in the back as he rode along a dark road on Thursday night.

The retired engineer, who lived in the country with his Thai family, had been drinking with friends before the shooting in Pattaya at around 10.30pm.

Thailand murder victim Neil Roger.

According to reports, police said the victim had been living in Thailand for 20 years.

Police Colonel Surakit In-am from the Huay Yai district station said that a 'love affair or road rage' were two possible motives for the brutal killing.

Speaking today, he said: 'The girlfriend's phone has been confiscated and we are checking all the communication she had with [the man] and other people.

'[The victim] could also have been involved in a dispute with other foreigners or road rage while he was riding home. We do not know the motive for the murder. Nobody has been arrested yet. We are still investigating and collecting all of the evidence.'

Officers said that the 70-year-old had been hit four times in the back with three 9mm bullet shells and one piece of shrapnel. He had two gunshot wounds on his back, one above his waist and one under his armpit.

Police Colonel Chakkrapan Kittisiripornkul, Deputy Commander of Chonburi Police, said that the man's partner arrived at the scene shortly after the accident.

Police Colonel Surakit was reported as saying: 'Three motives we are looking at firstly are that the victim was involved in a love affair, road rage or a dispute. We are also planning to interview the last people who saw [the victim] before he went home. They will know if he had an argument before leaving on his bike.

'We have to decide if the attack was planned or it happened suddenly, after something like a fight in the bar.

