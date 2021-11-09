Second man arrested over Joe Sarpong murder investigation in Doncaster

Teenager Joevester Takyi-Sarpong, 18, suffered fatal stab wounds in Catherine Street in Doncaster town centre and was found last Monday morning, sparking a murder probe.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation last week.

Now South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a second man has also been arrested.

The murder investigation into the death of Joe Sarpong is continuing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Friday 5 November, detectives arrested a 27 year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with Joevester’s death. He has since been released under investigation.

“A 38-year-old man from Doncaster, who was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier in the week, has been released under investigation.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could assist us.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Catherine Street, Trafford Way or Saint James Street on Sunday evening (31 October) or the early hours of Monday morning, 1 November, or any motorists who may have dash cam footage relating to these locations.”

A post-mortem examination concluded that he had died as a result of stab wounds to his leg.

Anyone with anyone information can call 101 quoting incident number 254 of 1 November 2021. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dash cam footage can be submitted via email to [email protected] – please put the incident number in the email subject.