Raider sought after booze thief breaks in to popular Doncaster Chinese restaurant
The owners of a popular Doncaster Chinese restaurant are calling on members of the public to identify a raider who ‘called for a drink’ and – swiped bottles of booze from behind the bar.
Bawtry’s China Rose restaurant has shared pictures of the man who used a blue plastic basket to steal bottles of spirits in the break in in the early hours of this morning.
Dressed in a hat, face covering and dark clothing, the venue’s CCTV cameras captured him on camera helping himself to booze.
Also sharing a photo of a smashed window with glass strewn across furniture and carpets, an angry post said: “This man called in for a drink last night!!!!
"If you recognise him, please contact us or the police.”
Customers reacted with shock and upset with one writing “Like the pub trade hasn't lost enough income during the past couple of years.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.
Anyone with information can contact 101.