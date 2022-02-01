Police seize £4,000 drugs and a crossbow during Doncaster operation

Inspector Alison Carr.

Officers from across the town made six arrests for various crimes including possession of Class A and B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and domestic violence and harassment, during the operation on January 12.

We executed four warrants in the Armthorpe area. Officers, in partnership with the Safety Camera Partnership, also carried out speed enforcement activity from four locations across the town.

These activities led to the seizure of substantial amounts of Class A drugs, totalling a street value of nearly £4,000, along with cannabis, cash and a crossbow.

Traffic offence reports were also issued and a stolen vehicle was recovered. In addition, officers set-up four pop-up police stations in partnership with Doncaster Council, performed high-visibility patrols around key burglary hotspots, executed joint housing visits with St Leger Homes, and delivered a letter drop and reassurance patrols around the areas where warrants were executed earlier in the day.

Officers from Doncaster East NPT were back in Armthorpe on the evening of Thursday 19th January in an operation to target criminality including burglary and anti-social behaviour in Thorne, Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall, Askern, Armthorpe, Stainforth and Hatfield.

Officers conducted a mixture of plain clothes and high visibility patrols in key hot-spot areas and issued crime prevention advice to residents. One male was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

PSCOs came across an elderly motorist who was stranded in Kirk Sandall after waiting an hour for breakdown assistance, leading to his car battery going flat. Officers assisted the motorist in changing his tyre and called the breakdown company to ask for a priority call out, and whilst doing so, let him warm up in one our police vehicles.

On Friday 20th January, Doncaster East NPT were out and about in Thorne, delivering a day of targeted action.

Speed monitoring operations took place on Coulman Street, Wykegate Road and King Edward Road, and school parking patrols around all Thorne schools, clamped down on illegal parking.