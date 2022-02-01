Doncaster stabbings: Weekend of events planned to remember Ryan and Janis

Family and friends will come together a week on from the tragedy to pay their respects to Ryan, 20 and Janis 17, who both died after suffering fatal stab wounds after violence flared in Silver Street and High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Saturday, hundreds of balloons will be released in Elmfield Park in memory of the pair while on Sunday, there will be fundraising and football to remember former Bessacarr FC player Ryan.

The vigil in Elmfield Park will take place from 3pm and is expected to attract hundreds of people. Members of the public are being invited along to pay their respects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weekend of events are being planned to remember Doncaster stabbing victims Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.

On Sunday, the focus will switch to Cantley Park with a fundraising football match in honour of Ryan, who used to play for Bessacarr FC who are based at the park.

The Besscarr U18s team from 2020, which Ryan played for, will see former team mates re-unite to take on a select Bessacarr team mate up of club officials and parents.

The game will take place from 1.30pm and aims to raise funds for Ryan’s family.

Meanwhile, a trio of crowdfunding funds set up in the wake of the killings have now raised nearly £7,000 in a matter of days.