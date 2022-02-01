Doncaster police record fantastic results against anti social behaviour

There were dozens of incidents handled with 320 staff hours worked, and there were also five internal and external partners directly involved in a week of action in Conisbrough.

There was one arrest made for ASB which was followed by a youth offending team referral; three other juvenile ASB disposals; 24 Section 35 ASB dispersals; 64 ABC referrals; 14 red and yellow warning letters delivered; two potential St Leger tenancy breaches; 21 community engagement events; and 478 positive youth engagements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were dozens of incidents handled with 320 staff hours worked by the Doncaster West NPT

A spokesman said: “There was positive feedback from local businesses about the impact of the action taken.

"A letter has been sent into the Police and Crime Commissioner, thanking SYP for our presence and making them feel safe in their neighbourhood.

“We will contiue to take positive action against all ASB and offending.”