Doncaster police record fantastic results against anti social behaviour

Officers from the Doncaster West NPT reported a fantastic net of results in the war against anti-social behaviour (ASB) throughout January.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:55 am

There were dozens of incidents handled with 320 staff hours worked, and there were also five internal and external partners directly involved in a week of action in Conisbrough.

There was one arrest made for ASB which was followed by a youth offending team referral; three other juvenile ASB disposals; 24 Section 35 ASB dispersals; 64 ABC referrals; 14 red and yellow warning letters delivered; two potential St Leger tenancy breaches; 21 community engagement events; and 478 positive youth engagements.

A spokesman said: “There was positive feedback from local businesses about the impact of the action taken.

"A letter has been sent into the Police and Crime Commissioner, thanking SYP for our presence and making them feel safe in their neighbourhood.

“We will contiue to take positive action against all ASB and offending.”

