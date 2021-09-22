Police seize nine vehicles and arrest two people for drug driving in Doncaster

Officers were out conducting speed patrols across Doncaster town centre on Wednesday 15 September as South Yorkshire Police took part in the latest Project EDWARD action campaign.

Project EDWARD – which stands for Every Day Without A Road Death - is a national campaign that aims to reduce the number of deaths on roads across the UK.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "With speeding one of the most common contributing factors of crashes that cause serious injury or death on our roads, we remain committed to tackling the issue.

Police carried out speed checks.

"It was a productive day for the team, ending it with nine vehicles seized for offences such as driving without a licence or insurance, no MOT or valid tax, or failing to stop when requested by the officers.

“One of those stopped was actually on the way to their driving test.”

One motorbike rider was found to be carrying a pillion passenger who wasn’t wearing a helmet, while two drivers were arrested for being under the influence of drugs while driving and arrested before being released under investigation.

Other actions throughout the week included the unmarked Highways HGV patrolling the roads looking for motorists driving dangerously, and Roads Policing Group officers performing, among other things, high visibility patrols outside schools to provide reassurance, holding bike safety workshops, stopping defective vehicles and recovering stolen vehicles.

Other initiatives took place across South Yorkshire raising awareness of road safety issues.