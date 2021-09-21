Drug arrests and 11 cannabis grows discovered after police swoops in Mexborough, Conisbrough and Bentley

We held a week of action across Mexborough and Conisbrough from 13th-17th September.

This consisted of a range of engagement activities, such as pop-up stalls in conjunction with DMBC, estate walks with crimestopper leaflet drops in key areas, patrols in the town centres to tackle ASB and engage with shops and the public, and visits to primary schools.

There was also enforcement activity including off-licence compliance checks (to combat issues such as sales of alcohol to underaged people or the already intoxicated) and speed enforcement checks in the Park Road area.

Police van responding to crime

Following warrants, two men were arrested and charged when cannabis grows were found on Hartley Street and Comelybank Drive on September 14- 15.

A male and female were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs on Albert Road. Several people were cautioned for possession of cannabis over the week.

In the preceding weeks we found cannabis set ups on Pastures Mews where a woman was cautioned and a 120 plant grow on Hampden Road where two men were arrested and charged, and Harlington Road where 100 plants were discovered.

A man was stopped following a chase on Cliff street where he was arrested with a large quantity of class A drugs and cash.

Following reports of raised youth-related anti-social behaviour in Warmsworth, we conducted a small plain clothes operation. Numerous youths were engaged with, and four juveniles cautioned for cannabis possession. A man was arrested for possession with intent to supply cannabis on Tenter Lane.

On Hunt Lane Bentley 100 plants and two large bags of cannabis bush were found.

On Broughton Avenue 39 cropped drying plants and 79 sapling plants were found and a man was charged at the scene.

Two grows were found on Riviera Parade and one on Riviera Mount. One man arrested.

Another Cannabis set up was discovered on Bentley Road and a man arrested. A 100 plant grow was found on West End Avenue, with no arrests made.