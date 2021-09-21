Police remove very large ‘jungle’ of cannabis plants from a Doncaster residence

96 large Cannabis plants have been found and removed by Doncaster police.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:46 am

The discovery was made by The Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Bentley area of Doncaster.

The Doncaster West NPT said: “No its not a Jungle.

Read More

Read More
A 67 year old is missing in Doncaster and police are growing concerned for his w...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Cannabis was found in Bentley.

"It is another Cannabis grow in Bentley with some of the highest plants we’ve ever seen.

"96 plants in total have been removed from the address and electrics have been made safe by the specialists at YEDL.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.