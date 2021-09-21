Police remove very large ‘jungle’ of cannabis plants from a Doncaster residence

The discovery was made by The Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Bentley area of Doncaster.

The Doncaster West NPT said: “No its not a Jungle.

The Cannabis was found in Bentley.

"It is another Cannabis grow in Bentley with some of the highest plants we’ve ever seen.

"96 plants in total have been removed from the address and electrics have been made safe by the specialists at YEDL.”