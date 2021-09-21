A 67 year old is missing in Doncaster and police are growing concerned for his welfare

The man was seen in Doncaster last week but has not been heard from since.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:31 am

John is a 67 year old man who was last seen on Tickhill Road at around 10am on September 16, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson conquers mountain in celebration of 15 years al...

South Yorkshire Police said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and his family and our officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have you seen John?

"John is described as white, around five foot eight tall, of large build, with white hair and brown eyes.”

If you have seen John or know where he might be you can call 101 quoting incident number 298 of September 16.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.