A 67 year old is missing in Doncaster and police are growing concerned for his welfare
The man was seen in Doncaster last week but has not been heard from since.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:31 am
John is a 67 year old man who was last seen on Tickhill Road at around 10am on September 16, 2021.
South Yorkshire Police said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and his family and our officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"John is described as white, around five foot eight tall, of large build, with white hair and brown eyes.”