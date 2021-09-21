A 67 year old is missing in Doncaster and police are growing concerned for his welfare

John is a 67 year old man who was last seen on Tickhill Road at around 10am on September 16, 2021.

South Yorkshire Police said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and his family and our officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Have you seen John?

"John is described as white, around five foot eight tall, of large build, with white hair and brown eyes.”

If you have seen John or know where he might be you can call 101 quoting incident number 298 of September 16.