Late night machete attack caused fear and disturbance in Doncaster last night
Residents reported hearing large bangs in the Doncaster area late at night before a machete attack was reported.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 5:35 am
The loud bangs were heard in the Park School area of Wheatley at around 10.30pm last night.
Not long after there was a reported machete attack on Broxholme Lane.
It is not clear if the two incidents are related but both areas have seen violence in the recent months.
Back in March, 2021 shots were fired on Broxholme Lane which caused broken windows.