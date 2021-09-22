Late night machete attack caused fear and disturbance in Doncaster last night

Residents reported hearing large bangs in the Doncaster area late at night before a machete attack was reported.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 5:35 am

The loud bangs were heard in the Park School area of Wheatley at around 10.30pm last night.

Not long after there was a reported machete attack on Broxholme Lane.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related but both areas have seen violence in the recent months.

Broxholme Lane, Doncaster.

Back in March, 2021 shots were fired on Broxholme Lane which caused broken windows.

More details on recent crime in Doncaster can be found here.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident that occurred last night.

