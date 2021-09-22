Late night machete attack caused fear and disturbance in Doncaster last night

The loud bangs were heard in the Park School area of Wheatley at around 10.30pm last night.

Not long after there was a reported machete attack on Broxholme Lane.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related but both areas have seen violence in the recent months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broxholme Lane, Doncaster.

Back in March, 2021 shots were fired on Broxholme Lane which caused broken windows.

More details on recent crime in Doncaster can be found here.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident that occurred last night.