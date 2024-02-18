Police motorcycle and rural crime team search Doncaster woods for vulnerable man
South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were busy this weekend.
While half of the team concentrated on illegal pit bike use in Barnsley, the other half were tasked with looking for a vulnerable male in Doncaster in Armthorpe woods.
Two men were reported missing over the weekend, see the reports below.
If you see a crime call 101 or 999 in an emergency.