Police motorcycle and rural crime team search Doncaster woods for vulnerable man

South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were busy this weekend.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Feb 2024, 14:04 GMT
While half of the team concentrated on illegal pit bike use in Barnsley, the other half were tasked with looking for a vulnerable male in Doncaster in Armthorpe woods.

Two men were reported missing over the weekend, see the reports below.

