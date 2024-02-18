UPDATE: Missing Doncaster man, Neil, has been found safe and well

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We reported yesterday: “Neil, age 41, was last seen at 8.30pm yesterday (16 February) at Sargeson Road in the Armthorpe area.

He is described as a white man, 6 ft tall of stocky build and brown and grey hair. He has a short beard and tattooed arms. Neil was last seen wearing a black parka jacket.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Neil's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 330 of 17 February when you get in touch.”