Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing Andrew
Andrew, aged 43, was last seen on Thursday (15 February) at 2.45pm on Wharf Road in Doncaster city centre.
Officers believe Andrew may have caught a bus or train to leave the South Yorkshire area.
Andrew is described as a white man, of large build and 6ft 2 inches tall. He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre, Denaby, Conisbrough, Mexborough and Rotherham.
He was last seen wearing black trainers, black jeans and a green and grey hooded coat with a logo on the left arm. Andrew has a tattoo under his right eye.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrew's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Do you know where Andrew might be and have you seen him?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal https://orlo.uk/zXGeY or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 567 of 15 February 2024 when you get in touch.