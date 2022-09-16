Police issue security tips to Doncaster drivers after spate of violent car thefts

South Yorkshire Police has given details of additional measures drives can take to protect their vehicles.

A spokesman said: “Our officers are urging motorists to take additional steps to secure their vehicles, following a recent rise in thefts across Doncaster.

Police have issued security tips to Doncaster drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thieves are using increasingly sophisticated methods to bypass modern cars security systems, and secondary security devices such as steering locks and wheel clamps can act as an effective deterrent.

“Keyless entry vehicles are the most popular with thieves and therefore officers are asking you to follow simple security advice to protect your car, and your home.”

How you can protect your vehicle:

• If you’ve got a keyless car, get yourself a signal blocking pouch, container or box to keep your keys in.

• Invest in simple, secondary security devices, such as a steering wheel/crook locks, pedal locks and wheel clamps, which act as a visual deterrent as well as needing extra measures to bypass.

• Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit, open space if not.

• Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home.

• Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone acting suspiciously or taking an interest in it.

• Review your home and business premises security – consider CCTV, gates etc.

• Fit a vehicle tracking system to assist yourself and the police in locating the vehicle if it has been stolen.

Anyone wanting to report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, or in an emergency, please call 999.