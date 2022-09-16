Police issue security tips to Doncaster drivers after spate of violent car thefts
Police in Doncaster have issued crime prevention and security advice to motorists after a string of violent car thefts in the area.
South Yorkshire Police has given details of additional measures drives can take to protect their vehicles.
It comes after two electricians were threatened in their own homes and had their vans stolen and comes hot on the heels of another string of violent thefts being probed by police.
A spokesman said: “Our officers are urging motorists to take additional steps to secure their vehicles, following a recent rise in thefts across Doncaster.
“Thieves are using increasingly sophisticated methods to bypass modern cars security systems, and secondary security devices such as steering locks and wheel clamps can act as an effective deterrent.
“Keyless entry vehicles are the most popular with thieves and therefore officers are asking you to follow simple security advice to protect your car, and your home.”
How you can protect your vehicle:
• If you’ve got a keyless car, get yourself a signal blocking pouch, container or box to keep your keys in.
• Invest in simple, secondary security devices, such as a steering wheel/crook locks, pedal locks and wheel clamps, which act as a visual deterrent as well as needing extra measures to bypass.
• Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit, open space if not.
• Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home.
• Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone acting suspiciously or taking an interest in it.
• Review your home and business premises security – consider CCTV, gates etc.
• Fit a vehicle tracking system to assist yourself and the police in locating the vehicle if it has been stolen.
Anyone wanting to report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, or in an emergency, please call 999.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crime Stoppers to report information anonymously via its UK call centre on 0800 555 111.