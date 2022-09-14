Weapon wielding gangs target Doncaster electricians and steal vans in terrifying night time attacks

Both men say they were threatened with iron bars by raiders who broke into their homes and then stole vans. One of the attacks took place in the early hours of Tuesday while the latest incident is understood to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sharing details of the Wednesday morning incident on social media, the man wrote: “At 2:23 this morning, four lads broke into my house while my two year old was sleeping, threatened me with a crow bar and a knife demanding money. They left with cash and stole my van.”

Police have been investigating a number of recent violent car thefts across Doncaster.

In the other incident, a man says his home in Bentley was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday.

He wrote: “Please be aware - 3.30am this morning I was threatened by three men with iron bars for my car and van keys.

"I tried to hold them off until police arrived but they were kicking my doors and windows trying to get in.

"Threatened to kill me and my family if I didn’t give them the keys.

"Took my wife’s car and my van with all my tools.

"I’m absolutely devastated because now I can’t work being a self employed electrician. But the worst thing of all is what they were willing to do just to steal a van and car.

"Now my wife and children are petrified seeing three masked men trying break into our house. Absolute scum bags robbing off people who try earn an honest living. Not even safe in your own home anymore.”

On September 3, police launched an investigation after a number of early morning violent car thefts across Doncaster.

A blue Ford Focus, believed to be involved in those incidents, has already been seized by South Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of reports on social media of offences taking place on Saturday 3 September involving people having their cars stolen, as well as failed attempts to do so, across the Doncaster area.

“We can confirm officers in in the district are currently investigating the incidents, during which violence was directed at the victims.

“The offences took place at around 6am in the Thorne, Lindholme, Blaxton and Austerfield areas of Doncaster.

“As part of those investigations, officers have already seized a blue Ford Focus believed to have been involved.”

If you have any information, please contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Footage which you believe may be of use to us can be emailed to South Yorkshire Police via [email protected]

You can also contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.