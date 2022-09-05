Police launch probe after string of violent car thefts across Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of people had their cars stolen early on Saturday, with those behind the thefts using violence.

A blue Ford Focus, believed to be involved in the incidents, has already been seized by South Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of reports on social media of offences taking place on Saturday 3 September involving people having their cars stolen, as well as failed attempts to do so, across the Doncaster area.

Police have launched a probe after a string of early morning thefts.

“We can confirm officers in in the district are currently investigating the incidents, during which violence was directed at the victims.

“The offences took place at around 6am in the Thorne, Lindholme, Blaxton and Austerfield areas of Doncaster.

“As part of those investigations, officers have already seized a blue Ford Focus believed to have been involved.”

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the offences or from those who may have been travelling in the areas and may have dash cam footage of either the offences or a blue Ford Focus travelling in a suspicious manner at around 6am on Saturday morning

If you have any information, please contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Footage which you believe may be of use to us can be emailed to South Yorkshire Police via [email protected]