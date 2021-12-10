Police helicopter cars and dogs used to capture men after high speed chase on major road north of Doncaster
A police helicopter cars and dogs were used to capture two suspects after a high speed chase on a major north of Doncaster.
Shortly before 3am on Thursday (December 9) officers from the roads policing group were on patrol near Selby when they spotted a vehicle travelling at high speeds along the A19.
Officers made off after the vehicle which was travelling at over 100mph and failed to stop despite their attempts.
A spokesman for North ~Yorkshire police said: “We pursued the vehicle through nearby villages until it took a turn off road and the occupants jumped out, running off into the surrounding fields.
“Colleagues at the National Police Air Service swiftly responded and along with the help of our keen-nosed police dog, we were able to locate the suspects hiding nearby.”
Both men were arrested on suspicion of driving dangerously, failing to stop and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.
The two men were in police custody last night.