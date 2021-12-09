Quad bike rider seriously injured in Doncaster car smash

Broomhouse Lane Edlington

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a quad bike in Doncaster yesterday evening (Wednesday 8 December).

At about 9.05pm, it is reported that a car was travelling along Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, in the direction of Doncaster, when a group of quad bikes joined the road from a parking area opposite Lords Head Lane. There was a collision involving a car and one of the quad bikes.

Police say the quad bikes then travelled in the opposite direction on Broomhouse Lane towards Edlington.

The rider of the quad bike, who stopped up the road, suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The car driver remained at the scene, say police.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Inspector Jason Booth, of the Roads Policing Group, said: "We want to develop a complete picture of what happened here.

“If anyone witnessed the moments before the incident, the incident itself, or has dash cam footage which captured any of it which could help the investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 935 of 8 December.