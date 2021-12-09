Doncaster police seize van during blitz on parking offences

Officers tackled the ongoing issue of parking in the town centre in Thorne on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Doncaster East NPT posted pictures on social media of vehicles being parked inconsiderately and on double yellow lines.

The spokesman said: “As Christmas fast approaches we are expecting the amount of visitors to increase, so please ensure you consider where you plan to park your vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A van was seized by police and several parking offences found during an operation in Thorne.

“The driver of the pictured van didn't see the Police car, probably because they were too busy using their mobile phone whilst driving.

“After a brief discussion, we also established the driver was not insured to drive the van, oh and the MOT had expired.”

The van was seized and recovered to a Police compound.