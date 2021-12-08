Doncaster police seize drugs and knives during stop searches

We have uncovered three cannabis grows in properties across the West of Doncaster this month: on Oliver Street, Mexborough, Ash Grove, Conisbrough and The Avenue, Bentley.

During proactive patrols we have stop-searched nine individuals this month found in possession of drugs and/or knives, leading to a number of arrests, prosecutions and seizure of Class A and B drugs and weapons.

November started with the ‘Dark nights’ Halloween period, with additional evening patrols put on to manage an expected increase in anti-social behaviour. Although we did get pockets of ASB across the area during this period, volumes of reports were much lower than we have experienced in recent previous years.

Inspector Adrian Luscombe.

One of our key ASB hotspots remains the ‘Royal Estate’ in Edlington, where work is ongoing with partners to address the behaviour of a gang of youths responsible for disorder on the estate.

Although we always prefer to address young person’s offending through education, diversion, and family support, we will where needed bring the weight of the Criminal Justice System to bear, and have this month had a member of the group in Court for an initial hearing around a number of alleged criminal offences.

The case is ongoing, as are others for other key members of the group. Similar work is ongoing in a number of key ASB locations across West Doncaster.

We have seen an increase in vehicle crimes, particularly in the North West of Doncaster. The primary target are vans, and I would urge owners to visit the SYP website for crime prevention advice. Work is ongoing around these, including an man being arrested and charged for stealing a vehicle on Skellow Road on the 12th November.

An man has recently been on a crime spree across Bentley, involving a number of thefts from shops and assaults on staff and members of the public. We arrested and charged him on November 12 and he has now been convicted of 13 offences leading to a sentence of 24 weeks in prison.