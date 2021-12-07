Police seize stolen car in early morning raid in Doncaster area town

Police in Doncaster have revealed that they recovered a stolen car in an early morning raid.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:21 pm

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster West Neighbourhood police team recovered the black car from the side of a garage and partially obscured by undergrowth in Conisbrough earlier today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sharing details of the recovery on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Stolen vehicle recovered this morning by your Neighbourhood Team in Conisbrough, near to Ellershaw Lane.”

Anyone with information about car crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.

The stolen car was recovered in Conisbrough.