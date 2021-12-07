Police seize stolen car in early morning raid in Doncaster area town
Police in Doncaster have revealed that they recovered a stolen car in an early morning raid.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:21 pm
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster West Neighbourhood police team recovered the black car from the side of a garage and partially obscured by undergrowth in Conisbrough earlier today.
Sharing details of the recovery on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Stolen vehicle recovered this morning by your Neighbourhood Team in Conisbrough, near to Ellershaw Lane.”
Anyone with information about car crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.