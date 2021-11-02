More drug arrests as police swoops in Doncaster uncover cannabis farms

Insp Adrian Luscombe

Tackling this remains our number one priority – there have been a number of notable high profile successes in court last week and we need to continue to build on this.

After a stop-search on Lower Dolcliffe Road a man was cautioned for possession of class A drugs and a cannabis warning was given to a man searched after his vehicle was stopped on Wildene Drive.

A vehicle was stopped and searched on Eden Terrace and a man arrested in possession of cannabis and for disqualified driving and other motoring offences.

We discovered a cannabis farm with 115 plants on Flowitt Street and another set up on Pym Road.

There is an ongoing partnership work to target youth antisocial behaviour in Conisbrough town centre and surrounding areas. Several key offenders have been identified and work is ongoing to address their behaviour. We have been working in conjunction with schools, partners in DMBC, local business and identified vulnerable victims. Reporting suggests the situation is much improved, but there is still work to be done.

Five stolen vehicles have been recovered in the area – there have been an increase in vehicle theft offences in Doncaster as a whole recently, particularly of vans.

We are investigating youths involved in antisocial behaviour and drug dealing in Edlington and Warmsworth, particularly on the ‘Royal Estate’ in Edlington.

Three establishments failed a test purchase operation on October 29 for alcohol and firework sales.

A man was arrested in possession of class A and B drugs on Thompson Avenue and another man was arrested at Gordon Road cultivating 88 cannabis plants.

Cannabis set ups were discovered on Staveley Street and Riviera Parade Bentley where a man was arrested for possession.

Police supported a DMBC-led week of action with property visits to ensure licencing compliance and engagement activity on the Royal Estate from 11th October.

A man was reported for summons to court for flying a drone filming his neighbour.

In Trafalgar Street Adwick a 220 plant cannabis set up was discovered and a man arrested and charged