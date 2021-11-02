Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team stopped the pair near Conisbrough – and discovered they had travelled from Barnby Dun carrying the plastic bottle filled with fuel.

A spokesman said: “After a quick pass through Steetley Quarry, this pit bike was stopped on the footpath over the viaduct.

“The teenage rider with his pal on the back, in fairness stopped and was polite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found the bikers were carrying a pop bottle full of fuel.

"His mate on the back was carrying a large plastic home made bomb, which was a pop bottle full of fuel under his jacket.

"Thankfully they had not come off anywhere and found out that probably was not the best idea.

“They had made it all the way from Barnaby Dun which is quite some way off. The bike was seized and the rider let off.”

In a separate incident, the same team also stopped the rider of a stolen bike in Woodlands.

Police also seized a stolen bike in Woodlands.

A spokesman said: “A little later in Woodlands this stolen Lexmoto scooter was spotted two up crossing the Great North Road onto Green Lane.

"The bike was stopped and confirmed stolen and seized.

"We did give them the cushion back for their sofa at home.

“The rider was dealt with for handling stolen goods and driving offences.

“A couple of the locals photo bombed us while we were taking the picture.”