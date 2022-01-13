Investigation launched into cause of house fire in Doncaster

Fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a house fire at 10pm on Walpole Close, Balby, Doncaster on Wednesday (January 12).

The crews used hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire services said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire fighter tackles a blaze.

The firefighters left the scene at 11:43pm.

Crews were called to extinguish two more fires in the Doncaster area on the same evening.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving bushes and trees at 7:10pm on Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.

A car was accidentally on fire at 8:55pm on Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.