Investigation launched into cause of house fire in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Fire services are investigating the cause of a house fire after three crews tackled the blaze for more than an hour.
Fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a house fire at 10pm on Walpole Close, Balby, Doncaster on Wednesday (January 12).
The crews used hose reels to extinguish the blaze.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire services said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The firefighters left the scene at 11:43pm.
Crews were called to extinguish two more fires in the Doncaster area on the same evening.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving bushes and trees at 7:10pm on Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.
A car was accidentally on fire at 8:55pm on Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.
A fire crew from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9:30pm.