Doncaster police find pensioner's stolen car stashed in woods

A stolen Masda found by South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team in Armthorpe.

The team found the vehicle in a wooded area of Armthorpe during an operation this week.

A spokesman said: “We headed straight into the woods to see what we could find, within 15 minutes we located this stolen 2020 Mazda from a house burglary of an elderly gentleman the night before.

“It was a mile to the nearest road, and no public footpaths near by, it will need to be recovered by specialist teams.

“It was clearly hidden from passing public and may have been stashed there for some time until a new fake identity could have been generated for it.”

The off road team also found a man metal detecting in the woods without permission, commonly known as Night Hawking.

The spokesman added: “Make sure you have permission from landowners if detectoring, there are laws protecting treasure of the land and it’s all of our heritage.

“We checked out a few bits of plant machinery against the national computer and followed up with phone calls to datatag to double check ownership. If you have non-road register items, plant, trailers, bikes and quads then look at Datatag property marking system, it really does help us recover if stolen.

He said said sadly during the operation two dead dogs were found that had been left by their owners in kennels and the RSPCA came out to take them away.