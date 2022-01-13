Police confirm 'suspicious' cold callers in Doncaster are legitimate but issue them with advice

Following reports of a “suspicious” man and woman calling at houses across Doncaster checking on broadband connections, police have investigated.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:25 am

Central Doncaster PCSO Andy Ireland, who sent out the original warning asking residents to be alert, said today: “Many thanks to all who responded to the previous alert with regards to bogus officials.“This matter has now been investigated and I can confirm that the people visiting houses wanting to check your internet speed are agents of legitimate internet providers.

“We do not endorse this type of cold calling and we are attempting to contact the companies involved to give them words of advice.“If someone does come to your house, make sure they show you their ID and if you are not completely sure just say no thanks and close the door.“Our advice is do not hand tour phone over to anyone.”

Always be alert to cold callers

If anyone is suspicious of people calling at their door report the matter on 101.

