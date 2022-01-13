Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Jamie Lee Hamilton, age 34, Penrith Road, Intake: In possession of class B drugs. Driving without a licence and insurance. 12 months conditional discharge. Drugs to be forfeited. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £200. Costs £119.

Alan Edward Mortimer, age 47, Ten Pound Walk, Doncaster, Theft. Fined £50.

Michelle Sheila Oseman, age 55, Earlsemere Avenue, Balby: Assaulted a police officer. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with supervision requirements: Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To comply with any instructions of officer. Compensation £50. Costs £35.

Wayne Davies, age 37, Cow House Lane, Armthorpe: Assault causing actual bodily harm. Comply with community order by December 2022 Prohibited Activity Requirement. Costs £180.

Andrew Clifton, age 40, Cleveland Road, Armthorpe: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence and no insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for seven months. Driving record endorsed. Fined £160. Costs £34.

Bethany Sadd, age 34, Welfare Road, Woodlands: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket, fare remains unpaid. Fined £220. Compensation £10.60. Costs £184.

Adam John Robert Brown, age 37, Old Hall Road, Bentley: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Shaun Foley, age 30, Sheridan Avenue, Balby: Harrassement. Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Committed to prison for 11 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with supervision order for 12 months Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until December 2022. Costs £213.

Nathan John Rowley, age 31, St James Street, Balby Bridge: Assault by beating. Compensation £100. Costs £119.

Simon Arthur, age 40, Grange Lane, Rossington: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 14 days.

David Markham, age 49, Bannister House, Doncaster: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Thomas Moxon, age 33, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 14 days.

Marcin Urbanowicz, age 40, Blackwood Avenue, Balby: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ashley Bee, age 21, Bluefield Close, Intake: Entered as a trespasser with intent to do unlawful damage. Comply with community order, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £135.

Daniel James Burgess, age 28, Bentley Road, Bentley: Criminal damage. Fined £86. Compensation £70. Costs £85.

Jamie Cotton, age 28, Shaftesbury Avenue, Woodlands: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Adam Kendall, age 30, Oak Road, Thorne: Assault by beating. Fined £100. Costs £119.

Joshua Shaw, age 20, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Alan Taylor, age 49, c/o Braithwell Walk. Denaby Main: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Alan Edward Mortimer, age 47, Ten Pound Walk, Doncaster: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Robert Kevin Christian, age 32, Stapleton Road, Warmsworth: Begging, Anti-social behaviour. Fined £40. Costs £34.

Chloe Facer, age 27, Oversley Road, Wheatley: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Thomas Spencer, age 28, Church Street, Conisbrough: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Domestic violence protection order made for 14 days.

Paige Johnson, age 27, Firth Crescent, New Rossington: In charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing harm to a member of the public. Order that the dog be destroyes unless an appeal is lodged within the next 21 days.

Adam James Shead, age 26, NFA: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Christopher Francis Burke, age 48, Crags Road, Denaby Main: Breach of public spaces protection order. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Mollie Barton, age 22, Willow Grove, Thorne: Failed to provide a specimen when requested when suspected of committing a driving offence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by August 2022. Driving record endorsed. Fined £153. Costs £119.

Christopher Lee O’Hara, age 30, Devonshire Road, Maltby: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Louise Marie Thompson, age 46, Bentley Road, Bentley: Theft. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Dennis Watson, age 31, Ten Pound Walk, Lakeside: Theft. Breach of conditional discharge order. Fined £80. Costs £34.

Stacey Basham, age 34, York Street, New Rossington: Assault by beating. Comply with community orderm under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks, 9pm-6am daily from January 4 to January 31 2022. Compensation £75. Costs £175.

Jason Barratt, age 30, Swale Close, Bolton Upon Dearne, Barnsley: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Comply with community order, under curfew with electronic tagging for six weeks, 7pm to 7am daily from December 23, 2021 to February 2, 2022. Compensation £50. Costs £180.