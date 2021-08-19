House sealed off as police carry out fingertip search after Doncaster shooting

The terraced property on Bentley Road remains under police cordon after a 24-year-old man was seriously injured after being blasted with a gun shortly before midnight last night.

A road leading to the adjoining Jupiter Business Park has also been sealed off.

Earlier today, officers could be seen combing the street for clues with a number of forensic investigators in attendance.

Police have sealed off a house in Bentley Road.

The house and road are likely to remain sealed off throughout the day as the investigation continues.

Police were called to Bentley Road at around 11.53pm last night following reports that a man had been seriously injured.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered a 24-year-old man with serious injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made and detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “I would like to reassure the public that we have a significant number of officers progressing this investigation. An incident such as this is naturally going to cause concern, but please be assured we are working to identify those involved.

“We are exploring several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police, any details you can provide could assist my officers.

“There will be a large police presence in the area today, officers are there for your reassurance so please speak to them.”

A heavy police presence will be maintained in the area throughout the day.

Numerous residents reported hearing gunshots as well as reports of a gang inside a car racing away from the scene.

It is the latest in a number of shootings in Doncaster during 2021.

Between March and June, there were 10 separate shootings at a number of addresses and locations across Doncaster, with police suggesting the incidents were linked to escalating gang violence.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 1043 of 18 August.