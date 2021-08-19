Man, 24, in serious condition in hospital after shooting in Doncaster street

Detectives are investigating after the man was blasted in Bentley last night.

Police were called to Bentley Road at around 11.53pm following reports that a man had been seriously injured.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered a 24-year-old man with serious injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.

There is a heavy police presence in Doncaster after a man was shot.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made and detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “I would like to reassure the public that we have a significant number of officers progressing this investigation. An incident such as this is naturally going to cause concern, but please be assured we are working to identify those involved.

“We are exploring several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police, any details you can provide could assist my officers.

“There will be a large police presence in the area today, officers are there for your reassurance so please speak to them.”

It is the latest in a number of shootings in Doncaster during 2021.

Between March and June, there were 10 separate shootings at a number of addresses and locations across Doncaster, with police suggesting the incidents were linked to escalating gang violence.