Major Doncaster road cordoned off by police amid reports of violent incident
A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off after reports of emergency services dealing with a violent incident.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:18 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:19 am
Police have been at the scene near to the Jupiter Business Park on Bentley Road overnight and into this morning, according to eye witnesses.
Several people have reported parts of the road being taped off with police and ambulances in attendance.
There have been several unconfirmed reports of a violent incident involving a number of men.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.