Major Doncaster road cordoned off by police amid reports of violent incident

Police have been at the scene near to the Jupiter Business Park on Bentley Road overnight and into this morning, according to eye witnesses.

Several people have reported parts of the road being taped off with police and ambulances in attendance.

There have been several unconfirmed reports of a violent incident involving a number of men.

Police have been dealing with a major incident in Bentley near to the Jupiter Business Park.