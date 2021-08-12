Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Thomas O’Neil, age 20, Liverpool Avenue, Wheatley: Criminal damage. Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. 12 months conditional discharge. Compensation £100.

Matthew Pyke, age 29, Wong Lane, Tickhill: Possession of an air weapon, trespassing. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Aleksanders Lansberg, age 61, Galsworthy Close, Balby: Drink driving. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving with no insurance. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. Carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months. Costs £213.

Gary Baxter, age 32, Bentinck Street, Conisbrough: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £200. Costs £119.

Paul Bridgewood, age 38, Hazel Grove, Armthorpe: Theft. 12 months conditional discharge. Compensation £80. Costs £107.

Dylan Michael Sayles, age 19, Croft Road, Balby: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £450. Costs £130,

Darren Keith Walker, age 42, Coppice Road, Highfields: Driving without a full licence, driving without insurance. Driving record endorsed. fined £120. Costs £119.

Natalie Topham, age 33, Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough: Use of threatening, abusive behaviour. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Andrzej Sylwester Bak, age 44, Stirling Street, Hyde Park: Malicious communications, criminal behaviour, assualt by beating. Committed to prison for six months concurrent. Restraining order made not to contact victim to last until further order made. Compensation £400. Costs £682.

Darren Graham Tinkler, age 42, NFA: Theft, possession of object to be used in theft, breach of community order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent. Costs £128.

Becky Grainger, age 40, Pasture close, Armthorpe: Harrassement, racially aggravated. Comply with community order made. Under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks, from 8pm August 8 till 7am September 29. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indrectly to last until February 2023. Costs £295.

Andrew Lee, Dudley Road, Intake: Criminal damage. Fined £80. Compensation £400. Costs £119.

Ahmed Mohammed Ali, age 24, Glyn Avenue, Doncaster: Driving without insurance, drink driving, driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Comply with community order made by August 2022, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months, reduced by nine months if approved course completed by September 2023. Costs £179.98.

Craig Hunt, age 37, Duke Crescent, Edlington: Driving without insurance, driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, failed to provide a specimen during investigation into wether a crime had been committed. Comply with community order made by August 2022, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by three months if approved course completed by January 2022. Costs £180.