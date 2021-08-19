Grates stolen in Doncaster: child reported injured after falling into uncovered hole

Residents have reported at least six grates have gone missing from the Wheatley and Intake areas in the past few weeks.

A child is reported to received minor injuries after falling into an uncovered hole.

A resident has told the Free Press that three grates were taken from Crecy Avenue and one from Shaftsbury Avenue.

Three grate covers reported stolen from Crecy Avenue Intake.

She said: “The covers have been stole and the holes have been left exposed. The incidents have been reported to the council and the police.

“In attempt to provide a temporary solution to the gaping holes left behind Doncaster council have been placing plywood over the holes with cones on top of them to make residents aware of the hazard.”

The resident added: “One resident of intake had a child who was playing out on the street and actually fall into one of the holes by accident. She wasn't aware of the hole and the incident resulted in some small cosmetic scuffs and bruise.”

Residents have reported on social media that the grates were taken overnight possibly by the occupants of a small white hatchback van which was seen in the area.

One resident posted on social media: “Two grates were taken last night just off Greenleafe Avenue. I thought it was odd that Yorkshire Water had taken them. I was told they had probably been stolen.”